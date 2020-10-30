Erie County Dept. of Public Safety to distribute PPE to small businesses at drive-thru event

Small businesses in Erie County will soon have their hands on Personal Protective Equipment.

Yoselin Person was live in the newsroom with more on this initiative.

The Erie County Department of Public Safety will distribute PPE for small businesses Friday. This is awarded through the Erie County CARES funding.

Public Safety will be conducting a drive-thru pick-up today. Each business will drive to a registration table to verify the business and sign for the receipt of product.

Each business will then be instructed to pull ahead and the allotted kits will be placed in their vehicle. Masks are required while on county property and when interacting with distribution workers.

Ongoing distribution will take place throughout the day; 10 a.m. – noon, and again from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.