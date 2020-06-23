Erie County Environmental Health Services partners up with CityGrows to help make eating out safe

The Erie County Environmental Health Services team has partnered up with CityGrows, an Erie based technology group in order to help make eating out safe during this pandemic.

As the county transitions from yellow to green, there will be a free option for local restaurants to use.

CityGrows will help create a digital resource for local restaurants.

Businesses can plan their food facility reopening procedures or request to suspend their operating license for the season.

Restaurant owners can review and develop their plan for responding to the state of Pennsylvania’s reopening guidance.

This plan is now available on the County website.