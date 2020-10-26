Erie County exceeds 2,000 total COVID-19 cases

For the first time the number of COVID-19 cases in Erie County has exceeded 2,000. Here is a look at those numbers.

In Erie County, the Department of Health has reported 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 144 active cases. 2,013 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 since March.

Across the commonwealth, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a two day total of 3,073 new COVID-19 cases.

This brings the state-wide total to well over 195,000 cases. There were also 19 new deaths reported over that same two day span which brings the total to 8,673.

Crawford County reported 478 cases tonight. Warren County reported 63 cases.

Chautauqua County has now reported 936 cases. Ashtabula County had also reported 749 cases.