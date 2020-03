Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper today announced that three new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Erie County, bringing the total up to eight.

Two of the new cases are in their 60s, one is in their 40s. Two of the new cases have traveled and one is pending additional investigation of potential exposure. The contact tracing by the Erie County Department of Health continues.

