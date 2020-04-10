Erie County Executive announces two new COVID-19 positive cases; total now stands at 37

Erie County now has 37 positive COVID-19 cases. Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announcing two new positive cases.

These individuals are both in their 60s. The County Executive saying they live in Zone 4 and Zone 5. As we move through the pandemic, Dahlkemper saying that it is important to wear a face mask.

“We are seeing those increased numbers. We are also seeing increased testing, so some of that may align. We are still in a good place compared to so many other communities. That is because people are really helping us.” Dahlkemper said.

Dahlkemper saying out of the 37 cases, some of the individuals have recovered from the virus. She did not disclose a specific number. The County Executive will resume her daily conference tomorrow at 3:00 p.m.

To view the updated map, you can click here