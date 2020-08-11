Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper addresses the issue of students returning to area universities

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said that she believes the county is as prepared as it can be when it comes to students returning to the area.

With area universities and school districts returning, there is an increased chance of wide spread cases related to COVID-19.

The county executive said that for area universities, contact tracing will be their responsibility, not taking away from county resources.

Students who are not from Erie County that test positive for COVID-19 will continue to not be counted as an Erie County case.

Dahlkemper noted that it’s going to be up to the students to help keep the virus from spreading.

“The main thing students need to do is wear their mask and keep themselves six feet away from other people. That is going to be challenging, but hopefully they all understand the importance of it,” said Dahlkemper.

Wide-spread community testing however continues to be an issue not only for the county and state, but the nation.

Dahlkemper added that colleges will have to secure their own testing supplies.