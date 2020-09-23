Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper advises safety measures for upcoming holidays

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said that with Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas on the horizon, it might be a smart idea to keep your family safe.

Dahlkemper said that we need to consider a lot of things including the health of all people involved, as well as the number of people in each setting that you are in.

It is also advised that you do not pressure anyone or feel that you must go to a big family gathering.

“What can you do differently and what does that look like? So having these conversations early starts to get peoples mind set into the fact that this is going to be a different holiday season and it may be a series of smaller Thanksgiving dinners,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

Dahlkemper said that there are guidelines that show different risk levels of holiday activities. You can find those guidelines here.