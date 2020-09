Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced today, September 9th, that Erie County has reported 13 new cases of COVID-19.

This brings the county total to 1,408.

Of these cases, 77 cases are currently active and 1,284 cases have recovered.

Erie County is also reporting 24,525 negative cases. The county is reporting a total of 47 deaths from COVID-19.

