Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announces three new cases of COVID-19 in Erie County

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced the youngest case of COVID-19 in Erie County on Saturday.

There are three new positive cases of COVID-19 in Erie County. Of the new cases, one is in their 20’s, one is in their 60’s and now the youngest case which is a child under the age of five.

All three cases are connected to known positive cases. This now brings the county to a total of 78 positive cases.

There is however some positive news. Of the 78 positive cases, 53 have recovered which leaves only 25 cases active.

“We are all excited about reopening businesses in Erie County soon, but it is important that all of us continue to practice social distancing, wear our masks and practice good personal hygiene,” said Dahlkemper.

The County Health Department has continued to visit areas to check compliance with businesses that were granted a waiver by the commonwealth.

To date, the Environmental Department has received nearly 1,000 complaints.

Environmental Director Karen Tobin said that most of the businesses were in compliance with the order.

“Our staff called everyone of the businesses and talked to them. Most of them were life sustaining, so we worked with them on how to work safely,” said Tobin.

Tobin added that businesses should have all customers and employees wearing masks while inside. Tobin also suggested that these businesses should put up a sign as well.

“Signs that say something simple like ‘no mask, no service’ so people understand coming in they have to wear a mask,” said Tobin.

The environmental team has monitored 46 locations through the county to survey how many people were wearing a mask. The overall findings showed that 96% were in fact wearing a mask.

“1,122 people were wearing a mask, 52 were not. That is great news. That is what we need to prove to the government that we can comply with that rule in order for more businesses to be opening,” said Tobin.

In addition to that, Governor Wolf wants there to be an adequate amount of testing available for areas moving into a yellow phase.

“There is adequate testing available here at this point for anyone that would become systematic and be ordered to go and have a test,” said Dahlkemper.

The county executive said that she is happy to hear plans have been hulled for Twinbrook transitioning into a COVID-19 recovery center.

“None of us who are currently working on this believe that there is a need in Erie County for that type of facility. We have a number of facilities that have beds that are not in use currently,” said Dahlkemper.