Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announces two new cases of COVID-19 in Erie County

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is breaking the cases by race.

Until the stay at home order is lifted, the County Executive is asking people to please continue to stay home, wash your hands frequently, wear a mask if you must leave your home while keeping a distance of at least six feet from anyone else who does not live in your house.

Erie County now has two new positive cases of COVID-19. The two individuals are in their 40’s and 50’s and both live in zone one which is downtown Erie.

This brings the county to a total of 90 cases as of Saturday May 2nd. The county also reported that 66 cases have recovered.

Dahlkemper said that this is not the time to ease up on social distancing efforts however.

“I think there will be a percentage of people who will relax the efforts they have been making. That really concerns us, and people being together more,” said Dahlkemper.

As we enter the yellow phase of Governor Tom Wolfs’ plan to reopen the commonwealth’s economy, many people are questioning the safety of the daycare centers.

“They’re going to have to have guidance for that. One thing we do know is that children seem to contract COVID-19 less than adults and have milder symptoms than adults for the most part,” said Dahlkemper.

During the briefing, Dahlkemper broke down the demographics for the county in regards to race and ethnicity.

In her report, Dahlkemper stated that 53% of the positive cases are female and 47% are male.

Dahlkemper also reported that 75% are white residents, 22% are African American residents, 2% are multicultural residents and 1% are Asian residents.

Erie County joins 24 other counties on May 8th entering into the yellow phase while being the first county to do so in the commonwealth under governor Tom Wolf’s administration.

Now there is still question surrounding the mall such as if the facility will open?

Dahlkemper said she does not believe the mall will open. Places such as the movie theater or the casino are still not opening until the green phase.

The question of how long the yellow phase will last is still a giant question mark to Dahlkemper. Dahlkemper said that Erie County needs to do their best while we are in the yellow phase.