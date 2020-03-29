Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper confirms five new positive cases of COVID-19 in daily briefing

Erie County is seeing a jump in positive COVID-19 cases. The County executive said as these numbers continue to climb, it is important to keep socially distancing yourself from others.

“We have five new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 present in Erie County,” said Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

Dahlkemper broke down the positive cases. According to Dahlkemper three of the individuals are in their 20’s. One of the individuals is in their 30’s. Another individual is in their 50’s.

All five cases have been isolated at home being quarantined while not needing hospitalization.

This now brings Erie County to 13 positive cases. All of which have been contracted by travel or contact spread.

“At this point we’ve been able to keep from having community spread. That is when it becomes to be much more concerning and the numbers really start to grow once you have community spread,” said Dahlkemper.

Looking at the numbers across the state there are 3,400 positive cases of COVID-19 including Erie County.

The state currently has 643 new positive cases within the past 24 hours as well as 38 deaths.

Dahlkemper also encouraged residents to vote by mail. The Pennsylvania legislator is allowing anyone who wishes to vote by mail to do so.

Dahlkemper also pushed the state primary back to June 2nd due to the ongoing pandemic.

“I think it’s wise for all of us to register to vote by mail and this year instead of going to the polls on June 2nd do it by mail and stay away from the crowds,” said Dahlkemper.

As the numbers continue to rise, the county executive said they have not received a number of negative test results yet.

The county executive added this is also a great time to fill out your census.