Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper confirms no new cases of COVID-19 in Erie County

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper confirmed today that there are no new COVID-19 cases in Erie County.

Dahlkemper said that 17 out of the 40 COVID-19 cases have recovered from the virus. Dahlkemper also said about 25% of COVID-19 patients are not showing symptoms.

The community however still needs to remain socially or physically distant in order to help prevent community spread.

The county executive is still asking residents to continue wearing face masks. There is still however talks about opening more collection sites within the county.

“The conversation has really been more about how can we maybe open up testing in our very low income areas with the urban population. That has actually been more of a discussion,” said Dahlkemper.

Dahlkemper added that they will discontinue the rumor hotline.