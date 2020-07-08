Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper continues to stress the importance of wearing a mask for everyone’s safety.

During the County’s news briefing, Dahlkemper reminded people about the basics of the virus.

In order to mitigate the spread of the virus, Dahlkemper told us that people must wear a mask in a social setting, keep a six foot distance, stay away from crowds of people and wash their hands frequently.

“I continue to hear reports of crowds gathering where no one or very few people are wearing masks. Are the risks worth it? I urge you to think about others, especially the most vulnerable people that you know and love. Be a superhero and wear a mask,” said Dahlkemper.