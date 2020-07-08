1  of  2
Breaking News
St. Bonaventure University removes name of sexual abusive priest from administration building
Erie County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death; total stands at 691 cases and 15 deaths

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper continues to stress the importance of wearing a mask for everyone’s safety

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper continues to stress the importance of wearing a mask for everyone’s safety.

During the County’s news briefing, Dahlkemper reminded people about the basics of the virus.

In order to mitigate the spread of the virus, Dahlkemper told us that people must wear a mask in a social setting, keep a six foot distance, stay away from crowds of people and wash their hands frequently.

“I continue to hear reports of crowds gathering where no one or very few people are wearing masks. Are the risks worth it? I urge you to think about others, especially the most vulnerable people that you know and love. Be a superhero and wear a mask,” said Dahlkemper.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar