Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper holds her final COVID-19 update

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper held her last press conference on December 15th.

The press conferences began more than a year ago when the pandemic emerged.

Here is more on the latest COVID-19 numbers and a final update for the year from the county executive.

Since the pandemic began, 637 Erie residents have died from COVID-19. The county reported two recent deaths were unvaccinated patients in their 30’s.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Erie County in March of 2020, County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper has held frequent press conferences to address the pandemic.

“I really thought we would do much better here and I think we tried a multitude of efforts to increase the vaccination rate and we’re going to continue to work on that,” said Dahlkemper.

The vaccination rate in Erie County is lower than the State of Pennsylvania and other counties across the commonwealth that have their own health departments.

One medical expert said that the vaccinations are an effective way to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s an easily spread virus and you can’t always predict who is going to get the sickest. So the fact that you’re in your 20’s or in your 30’s doesn’t prevent you from potentially getting bad pneumonia and dying,” said Dr. Howard Nadworny, Infectious Disease Specialist.

Dahlkemper and the Health Department officials decided that the public should be informed about the number of cases and ways to stay safe.

Medical experts urged Erie residents to stay home when they can and wear a mask in public.

