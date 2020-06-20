Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper on what it means for Erie County entering into the green phase

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced on Friday June 19th that Erie County will be entering into the green phase starting on Friday June 26th at 12:01 a.m.

Dahlkemper reminded residents that as we transition into the green phase we must still remain vigilant.

The county executive urges residents to continue to wear masks and to continue to remain socially distant.

Dahlkemper further explained reopening businesses and that individuals must continue to follow state and county guidelines.

“This is going to be up top our community as a whole. As we’ve said, we can’t do this alone. It really depends on corporation not only from businesses, but citizens. I can’t stress enough that going to green does not mean the COVID-19 pandemic is over. It just means we are in a place where we can have more freedom to move around to go and support businesses,” said Dahlkemper.

Here is a rundown of the social restrictions that individuals still need to follow now that we are in the green phase.