Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper provides COVID-19 update

Concerns and rumors are going around the Erie area concerning a local business with six employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

We spoke to County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper on this situation seeing as it was also the first weekend of the yellow phase for the region.

Dahlkemper said that no business is 100% safe as she addressed questions regarding the business that had the six employees test positive for COVID-19.

“This case we had last week with a number of employees was not the first business that we’ve had this situation and it won’t be the last,” said Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

Dahlkemper said that she will not release the name of the business in order to protect the establishment.

Dahlkemper added that any businesses that has any COVID-19 positive workers must follow CDC given guidelines to ensure the well-being of both the workers and the customers.

Listed in the guidelines are rules including employees must be isolated and not at work.

If an employee tests positive for COVID-19, the business must look at other employees and determine who has had contact with the individual.

Those employees would then need to quarantine. The business must then clean their facility.

“This business is not a general threat to the public anymore than walking inside of any building that you don’t live in,” said Dahlkemper.

The county executive also addressed a discrepancy with numbers from the state and said that the team is working on the data to clear any miscalculation of cases.

There are three cases that are currently pending in Erie County.

“It could be a number of different reasons why these cases are currently listed as Erie County cases and maybe they aren’t really. It could be a number of things,”” said Dahlkemper.

Dahlkemper added that the county is completely confident that they have the names and addresses of positive COVID-19 cases.

As for the new COVID-19 cases in Erie County, there are six new cases from over the weekend.

Three of the new cases live in zone one, with other cases living in zones two, three and five. All of these new cases are believed to be connected to another known positive case.

One of the new cases is a person who is just under five years old. Another new case is a person in their twenties.

Two of the new cases are individuals in their thirties. Another individual case is an individual in their fifties.

The final new case over the weekend is an individual in their eighties.

To this day Erie County has now 120 positive cases of COVID-19 with two deaths and 84 cases that have recovered.

The county executive added that there were discussions with the state regarding hair salons.

For those who are in need of a haircut or color, the state is still standing by their original order.

Hair Salons will not be opening up due to the lack of social distancing.