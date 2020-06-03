Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper provides COVID-19 update

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said that if Erie County is not announced to go green on Friday, it will be a devastating blow to the economy.

The county executive as well as the other leaders in the area are seeking the Governor to consider Erie County to be a part of the counties to go green.

Dahlkemper said that it is important to get the Erie County’s economy moving again. Considering we are surrounded by areas that are already in the green, Dahlkemper is fearful that Erie dollars are leaving the county.

“I can’t say for sure, but I think we sent the best and strongest message we could,” said Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

Dahlkemper along with local leaders with support from hospital officials are writing to Governor Wolf urging him to allow Erie County to enter the green phase sooner rather than later.

Dahlkemper said that the impact of staying yellow is having a brutal effect on the county’s economy.

“I think it would be another devistating blow to our community if we could not move to green, especially when we sit kind of surrounded by communities that have moved on,” said Dahlkemper.

Dahlkemper added that for the first time in a long time, it seems both Democratic and Republican leaders seem to be speaking with one voice to have a greater impact.

This comes as the county sees a significant rise in COVID-19 cases. The county has had 88 new cases since last Wednesday.

The county announced that seven new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported within the last 24 hours along with two new deaths. This brings the county to 214 positive cases and six deaths.

We asked the county executive if she felt Erie County did too good of a job mitigating COVID-19 in Erie County, to which she replied no.

“People have become complacent. There are too many people in the community that don’t know anyone who has COVID-19 and therefore they don’t think it’s that big of a deal,” said Dahlkemper.

Dahlkemper said that the best way to help move towards the green phase is to comply with the guidance including social distancing from others, frequently washing your hands, sanitizing areas and wearing a face mask.

“This is going to be the message until we have the vaccine which could be a year or more. This is unfortunately the only message that I can continue to say,” said Dahlkemper.

As it stands there has not been any communication from Governor Wolf’s administration.

Dahlkemper added that currently there are six new contact tracers in training.

The county is continuing to seek more candidates for tracing positions through the county.