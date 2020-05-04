Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper provides COVID-19 update

Erie County has three new COVID-19 cases. Of these three new cases, two of the individuals are in their 40’s and the other is in their 50’s.

All three new cases live in zone one which is the City of Erie. To date, the City of Erie remains the highest infected population within the county.

As the county’s numbers remain fairly low, the county executive fears that community residents are not following the stay at home order, wearing their masks and remaining socially distant.

Erie County will be lifted from the stay at home order on Friday, May 8th.

“While I love seeing people out and in their yards, out enjoying family time, I have to say it was alarming to see a lot of people gathered without wearing masks and store parking lots were packed. We haven’t officially gone into the yellow phase yet and people are already congregating and electing to forget or ignore how dangerous the COVID-19 virus really is,” said Dahlkemper.

Out of the 93 cases, 67 patients have recovered from the virus. Erie County has also had two deaths and over 2,000 negative test results.