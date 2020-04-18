Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper provides daily COVID-19 update

The State Health Department will start to add more cases than ever before when it comes to COVID-19.

These numbers will now include more than just individuals who were tested for the virus.

For sometime now the state numbers have been off from what Erie County has been reporting.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said the State Health Department closes off their numbers at midnight and then reports that number at noon and they are adding a new positive to the list.

According to the Erie County Health Department, the county now stands at 56 positive COVID-19 cases with the addition of the three new cases reported Saturday.

One of the new cases one case is reported to be a teenager while the other two cases are reported to be in their 40’s and 60’s.

Only one of these three cases is known to be connected to another known positive case.

If you look at the State Health Department’s numbers however, they list Erie County at 58 positive cases.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said the state now has decided to include probable cases.

“They are people who are symptomatic and are a direct contact with a known positive, however they were never tested,” said Dahlkemper.

Adding probable cases to the list is now becoming a standard practice per CDC guidelines.

According to Dahlkemper an example of what a probable case would be is if someone is one of the known positive cases and their spouse becomes sick with the COVID-19 symptoms.

Dahlkemper states that often the spouses in the case are told they don’t need to go get the test but are a probable case.

The county executive also updated the county on the recovered cases saying that 29 out of the 65 cases have now recovered. This leaves Erie County with 27 active cases.

“Most important, we know that COVID-19 is here in Erie County and I will remind all of you that the best practice is to act as if everyone you come in contact with has it,” said Dahlkemper.

Dahlkemper said she hopes by early next week that the state numbers for the county will be better aligned.

Dahlkemper added that it is important for everyone to continue practicing physical or social distancing while sanitizing and disinfecting surfaces and also wearing a face mask.