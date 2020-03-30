Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper provides daily COVID-19 update

As COVID-19 continues to grow in Erie County, the county executive has a growing concern over Wabtec’s full waver from the Governor to stay open.

Here is the latest from County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

Dahlkemper said all of the cases in Erie County continue to be from travel or contact spread. There are no signs of community spread in Erie County.

“We have two new confirmed positive cases reported in Erie County,” said Dahlkemper.

With these new cases, Erie County now has 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19. One of the individuals is in their 50’s. The other individual is in their 60’s.

Both have been quarantined at home, not needing hospitalization. County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper addressed her reason for not giving a municipally or zip code of where the infected live, saying she does not want to create a false since of security.

“It really doesn’t reduce or change your chances of contracting COVID-19. We want everyone to realize we are one community and people move around within our community.

Dahlkemper also addressed her concern over Governor Tom Wolf granting Wabtec a full waiver saying she has sent a letter asking him to reconsider.

“I want it to be looked at as to if all of the work there is actually essential and life sustaining. There are questions in my mind if it all is,” said Dahlkemper.

The Executive also reacted out to Wabtec management about precautions they are taking.

Dahlkemper said Wabtec have closed the employee cafeteria. They’re not allowing more than two employees at the same table in the break room.

There’s nightly deep cleaning, temperature sensor for everyone coming in, delivery drivers can not use their facilities and now have three work shift times in 30 minute increments.

“They have implemented quite a few different things that I think are going to be helpful and we also gave them a few more suggestions of things we think they could look at potentially doing,” said Dahlkemper.

As for Saint Vincent Hospital, Dahlkemper said the individual is still admitted.