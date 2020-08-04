Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper reacts to COVID-19 spike in Erie County

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is reacting to the COVID-19 spike.

Dahlkemper is finding these numbers concerning and said that Erie County is seeing a community spread like never before.

Dahlkemper added that this is the largest number of single day cases that have been reported.

The county executive also cited that half of the cases that have been reported are from the wide-spread testing from nursing homes and that 18 of the cases are probable cases.

“We’re trying to get more testing in our community. It’s a recommendation from the CDC team that was here. We need more testing in Erie County and we need more testing across this whole nation. The testing results are taking too long,” said Dahlkemper.