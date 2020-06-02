Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper reacts to high COVID-19 numbers on June 1st

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper reacted to the high COVID-19 numbers from Monday June 1st.

On June 1st, Dahlkemper announced 42 new positive cases of COVID-19 since her last report on Friday. Dahlkemper attributes the spike in numbers to Memorial Day weekend.

Dahlkemper further explained that she as well as hospital officials said that with the county numbers, Erie is ready to move into the green phase.

“I don’t know that it would be any worse for people to go back to work and for businesses to open up because our businesses are doing a great job in making sure that people are wearing masks, keeping employees healthy, keeping customers healthy best they can,” said Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

Dahlkemper encouraged residents to continue universal masking and social distancing.

As of today, 12 new cases have been reported in Erie County. This brings the county total to 307 positive cases.

More than 5,000 people have tested negative for COVID-19.