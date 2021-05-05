Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper says that a change in strategy is coming in Erie County’s fight against COVID-19

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said that a change in strategy is coming in Erie County’s fight against COVID-19.

In her first news conference in two weeks, Dahlkemper said that while the widespread of cases of COVID are holding steady, the number of small outbreaks is growing, with 21 of them of two cases or more happing in the past few weeks.

Since there is less demand for large scale vaccinations of up to a thousand people at a time, more effort can be made to take the vaccine into less populated areas of the county.

“That’s going to give us the manpower to take this out into those smaller venues and to try to those people who it really hasn’t been a high priority. They find it inconvenient. Maybe they can’t even drive there depending on where they’re at,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, (D), Erie County Executive.