Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper stresses the importance of wearing a mask in public

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper has stressed the importance of wearing a mask in public.

As we enter into a holiday weekend, County Executive Dahlkemper called mask wearing a “patriotic duty.”

Dahlkemper also said that it is still beneficial for residents to eliminate unnecessary travel.

While there is no particular strategy for the holiday weekend, the county executive said that she is hopeful that visitors will still practice safe social distancing.

“The whole state is united on this mask wearing that is going to go well for them understanding when you come here that nothing has changed in terms of that guidance,” said Dahlkemper.

Governor Wolf order stated that masks must be worn in all public settings unless you can safely be socially distant.