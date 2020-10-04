Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper weighs in on President Trump and his COVID-19 diagnosis

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is now weighing in on President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

County Executive Dahlkemper told us that she is concerned about the president and his health.

After being admitted into Walter Reed Medical Center, Dahlkemper believes that Trump will recover quickly with top care professionals.

As the pandemic continues to take a toll across the county, the county executive said that the community still needs to do their part.

“The president isn’t a real fan of wearing a mask, but I know science tells us masks do work. I hope this is another reminder to people to wear a mask,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

Dahlkemper told us that Erie County residents are continuing to do a great job protecting themselves and others from COVID-19.