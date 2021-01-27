Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper weighs in on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said that she is excited that the Biden Administration is looking to speed up the vaccination process, but the state is not getting enough at this point.

As January is the deadliest month in the country for COVID-19, Dahlkemper said that Erie County is also seeing a similar trend.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said that people who are looking for a vaccine need to remain patient.

“We are very glad that the Biden Administration is aiming to ramp up the vaccine allocation and distribution to states. Pennsylvania needs millions of vaccine doses and currently is only getting 143 approximately 143 doses per week,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

Does the county executive have political power to get the vaccines to Erie County faster?

“The state gets their allocations from the federal government. The federal government is trying to increase the amount of vaccines available to it to push it down to the state and eventually to the local,” said Dahlkemper.

Research shows many young people are hesitant to get the vaccine. Dr. Tony Snow with the Erie County Department of Health said that about 50% of people are willing to get the vaccine.

According to Dr. Snow, 25% are saying absolutely not, and another 25% are still undecided.

For it to be effective, 80% of people need to get the vaccine.

“So we have the community health workers who are very knowledgeable in COVID-19. They are canvasing the community to try and give truth and education to the many rumors out there about the vaccine that are keeping people from getting it,” said Dr. Anthony Snow, MD, Erie County Department of Health Medical Director.

The county executive said that she has not gotten her vaccine yet. The county executive will not get the vaccine until those in front of her in priority get it first.