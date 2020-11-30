Erie County Executive reminds Erie residents of mask mandate during holiday season

Thanksgiving travel could lead to an increase of COVID-19 numbers.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said that while more residents limited Thanksgiving plans, everyone should start considering the upcoming holidays.

This comes as the county reports 106 new cases of COVID-19 with 115 hospitalizations and 12 more people on ventilators.

All residents are reminded to wear a mask near anyone who does not live inside their home and stay home as much as possible.

“If we all wore masks 100% of the time with people that don’t live in our homes, we could really drive the numbers down on this COVID-19 virus. Whether you’re outside walking with a friend or at work, always wear your mask,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.