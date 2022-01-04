Erie county executive rescinds school mask order

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis is rescinding the universal indoor masking order for all public and private pre-schools, primary and secondary school in Erie County effective January 5th, 2022.

The Davis Administration stated they recognize that all Erie County school districts and parents want to ensure a safe and healthy learning environment.

The Erie County Department of Health will remain a committed partner with the school districts in mitigating risks, providing expertise, personnel and resources to end the COVID-19 pandemic within the legal boundaries of the United States Constitution and the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The county executive is reportedly making this decision as a step towards a community wide program to help students stay in school as much as possible and allow parents to plan their work life and child care arrangements with less worry.

“We are confident local school districts and parents are best positioned to make appropriate mitigation decisions moving forward to most effectively protect the children of Erie County,” said Brenton Davis, Erie County Executive.

You can find the rescinding order here.