Erie county executive urges people to limit social gatherings to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19

The county executive is urging people to limit social gatherings to help mitigate the spread.

Here is the reaction from some residents and how they plan to navigate the weeks to come.

It was another record high day for Erie County as 99 new cases of COVID-19 were announced.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said this is now the most difficult time period since the virus started.

“It really takes every single one of us. We can’t do this alone,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

During a county press briefing, County Executive Dahlkemper said that the rise in cases links to social gatherings.

“The majority of cases are coming from people they know, whether that’s in someone’s home or in some other setting,” said Dahlkemper.

Dahlkemper expressed that fatigue is setting in. She reminds everyone however about the basics to do their part to limit themselves from others.

“It’s a fair warning. People should be more cautious. It spreads paranoia. You don’t know who to be around. I’m going to start limiting,” said Dahlkemper.

There are currently 557 active cases in the county, and one percent of Erie County has contracted the virus.

Some residents said that this is alarming and people really need to limit their time with others until we can return to a sense of normalcy.

“If you’re staying at home, the chances are quite slim. You might see a person or two. Any gathering you’re multiplying the chances by way too much. You don’t know where they’ve been, where you’ve been. It’s scary,” said Alexis Spencer, Erie Resident.

Dahlkemper believes that another shutdown could be issued if cases rise. The decision however would be up to the state.