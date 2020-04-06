Erie County Executive urges residents to stay at home unless it is an emergency

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is urging residents to take this pandemic seriously, as the county sees its biggest jump in positive COVID-19 cases since the crisis began.

“We are in a very tough time ahead. We cannot do this alone. We can only do it with the help of each one you,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced today there are now seven new positive COVID-19 cases in Erie County, bringing the total number of positive cases to 27.

“We are prepared as we can be. One of the things we’ve done in the last couple of weeks is we bought some time by keeping our numbers low, not having the hospitalizations that other communities have seen,” said Dahlkemper.

The ages of three of the individuals were released. They are between the ages of 20, 30 and 70 years old.

The County Executive confirmed there is now “community spread” in Erie County.

“The community needs to understand we wont be able to do this contact tracing eventually. We’ll get that point where we just have too many and we won’t have the personnel to do it,” said Dahlkemper.

Dahlkmeper is now urging residents to stay at home unless it is an emergency, as well as, to keep proper hygiene.

“Please do what we’ve asked you. Keep your physical distance. When out, wear a mask to protect the others that you come into contact with, wash your hands,” said Dahlkemper.

Dahlkemper added she has great faith that Erie County will make it through this pandemic, adding the community has really come together.