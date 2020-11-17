Erie County expresses concerns over the COVID-19 surge

Erie County is once again reporting an all time high of Coronavirus cases. The county executive also believes that more positive cases are out there.

Tonight County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said that it’s imperative for everyone to take proper precautions.

Health experts said that they don’t see the virus slowing down anytime soon while also noting that the community spread has impacted ages across the board.

Dahlkemper reacted to the COVID-19 numbers released on Tuesday.

“I am extremely concerned. I have been for a number of days. These numbers continue to stay above a hundred,” said Dahlkemper.

The county reported 167 people have tested positive for the Coronavirus as of Tuesday.

This brings the county to over 1,000 active cases with under 2,500 active cases.

The rapid spread of the virus has made it to where contact tracers cannot stay on top of tracing.

Dahlkemper explained the county does not have the virus under control.

“We’re depending on the people who are positive to basically let their contacts know they need to quarantine. It’s very difficult to control this when you have these types of numbers exploding,” said Dahlkemper.

Exponential growth of community spread is something epidemiologist Emily Shears has feared.

“The curves that were fairly flat before and not increasing as dramatically are now really shooting up now in a straight line,” said Dr. Emily Shears, Epidemiologist at UPMC Hamot.

The county executive said that this is the time for Erie County to be part of the solution and not part of the issue by following proper mitigation efforts like socially distancing and properly wearing your mask.

“It’s really about social responsibility for this community as a whole. We have to do this together collectively or it doesn’t work,” said Dahlkemper.

As for when things will get back to a sense of normalcy, Dr. Shears said it is hard to say.

“It’s hard to say when this is going to kind of level and start on the decline. I think people are going to have to take their quarantine and home isolation seriously,” said Dr. Shears.

Currently UPMC Hamot has about 20 patients with COVID-19. Dr. Shears said they are nowhere near capacity.

Experts predict that a vaccine will hit the market as early as December or early January.