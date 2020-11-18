Erie County faces issues in mitigation efforts as COVID-19 cases rise

As the county continues with high numbers of COVID-19, they’re looking into new mitigation efforts, but it proves to be no small feat.

The reason is that they don’t have the man power to enforce new rules. Here is more details on the jarring issue that the county faces.

Erie County reported 134 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday November 18th.

This comes after yesterdays record seeing number of cases which was 167.

As the virus spreads across the nation, Governor Tom Wolf released new mitigation efforts.

Local leaders are doing the same. The issue however is seeing what local leaders can do legally.

Now leaders are pleading with the community to help stop the spread.

County leaders are now looking into efforts to help minimize the spread of the Coronavirus.

Erie County’s top leader Kathy Dahlkemper said that she and a team are taking swift action when looking at new mitigation efforts.

The county executive did not release information on what and how she plans to execute new measures.

When we spoke to the county executive she explained that she was fearful for the safety of the community and believes that we could overwhelm the hospital system locally.

Dahlkemper explained however that they are looking into things from a legal standpoint.

Area leaders said that they believe the spread of the Coronavirus comes from residents who are not staying socially distant but rather coming together.

Dahlkemper added that they know a lot of the clusters where COVID-19 has spread, from gatherings.

This comes as the Director of Health Melissa Lyon said that she doesn’t have resources to enforce much.

“Do I have more people to do that? Do more policing? No. We don’t. So locally we’re asking people, the residents that live here, to do the right thing. I think we are so far beyond policing,” said Melissa Lyon, Director of the Erie County Department of Health.

With the Thanksgiving holiday just over a week away, Dahlkemper said she remains hopeful that people will follow efforts to decrease the spread of the virus by not attending gatherings.

As reported yesterday, contact tracers are already overwhelmed with cases and are only contacting those who are 65 and older.

“I heard as early as 80 has not been contacted. Some were as far back as the weekend. we are urging you to take action now. So we can stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Lyon.

This is where what the county executive calls social responsibility comes into play.

“I get frustrated sometimes because I think about parents and grandparents talked about the sacrifices that people made during World War II and during the Depression for the good of this country, the good of every person. I find it frustrating that people in our community do not see that this tiny sacrafice of wearing a mask is worth it to protect the lives and health of people in this community,” said Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

The county executive did not disclose what mitigation efforts are being discussed but rather they are looking into the legality of the efforts.