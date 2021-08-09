Erie County facilities requiring masks starting on August 10th

Starting August 10th, everyone will be required to wear a mask in all Erie County facilities.

County administration made the announcement on August 9th following the increasing number of COVID cases in Erie County.

This announcement comes just days after last week’s increase of COVID numbers resulting in Erie County being considered in the substantial transmission area.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said that it won’t be much longer until Erie County is considered high for transmission.

“If you get up to 100 cases per 100,000 and that’s looked at over a seven day average that would be high transmission and we believe that the rate that we are going will be high transmission rate probably within weeks,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

