Erie County government reducing staff for next two weeks

Erie County government will be running with a much smaller staff for the next two weeks.

The County Executive announced all non-essential Erie County employees will not be coming to work for the next eight business days. The decision will affect those workers for the rest of this week and next.

The County Executive talked about the decision last night live on JET 24.

“We’re actually telling them to go home and stay at home. The essential employees will either work remotely, but many of them can’t unfortunately because of the nature of their jobs. So they will still be working, but our workforce will be greatly reduced,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, (D), Erie County Executive.

Dahlkemper declared a disaster emergency in Erie on Monday.