Erie County Health Department hiring contact tracers

The Erie County Health Department is looking to hire nearly 20 contact tracers, but what is a contact tracer?

Typically a contact tracer is a disease investigator or public health nurse. Their primary responsibility is to contact a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

From there, they will contact individuals the positive individual came into contact with for more than 10 minutes two days prior to being symptomatic.

According to the Public Health Director of the Erie County Health Department, a contact tracers job starts within an hour of the department receiving confirmation of a positive test result.

“Contact tracing is a really fundamental public health tool that we’ve used for disease investigation for decades, if not centuries. They are unsung heroes that are now getting their recognition in a very difficult time,” said Melissa Lyon, Public Health Director, Erie County Health Department.

The health department is looking to double their current staff to about 30. Applicants are preferred to have a science or medical background.