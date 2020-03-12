Erie County Health Department to hold news conference on status of coronavirus in Erie County

Erie County Health Department officials have announced they will hold a news conference today to update the community on the status of coronavirus in Erie County.

As of this morning, there are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Erie County. However, earlier this week, county health officials told YourErie.com that when the first case was confirmed there would be a news conference to communicate that to the community.

