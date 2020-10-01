Erie County Health Department weighs in on COVID-19 cases at Fort LeBeouf and Millcreek Township school districts

During Erie County’s COVID-19 news briefing, Kathy Dahlkemper mentioned that students at Fort LeBeouf and Millcreek Township school districts are isolated for probable COVID-19 cases.

Erie County Director of Health, Melissa Lyon, spoke about the clusters connection to school and sporting-related activities.

“This could be involved in activities that were occurring among students and coaches related to sporting events, and activities that may not directly be related to school buildings,” said Melissa Lyon, Director of Health, Erie County Department of Health.