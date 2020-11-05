Erie County health officials considering implementing a mask mandate

Erie County health officials announced on Wednesday that they are considering implementing a mask mandate.

This comes after the county reports a coronavirus infection rate of 100 cases per 100,000 residents.

If implemented, the mandate would require residents to wear a mask when outside of their house.

Governor Tom Wolf and the state’s secretary of health are also looking into new mitigation efforts.

We reached out to the county executive to see how the county would enforce a mandate. The office released the following statement:

“The issue is under review and county executive is monitoring the alarming growth in cases and considering further mitigation measures.”