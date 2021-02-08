Erie County is broadening it’s clinics at hospitals and pharmacies despite limited supply in COVID-19 vaccines

Despite a limited supply in COVID-19 vaccines, Erie County is broadening it’s clinics at hospitals and pharmacies.

The initiative expects to give vaccination opportunities to customers and patients in phase 1A.

We went live from Tops Friendly Market on West 26th Street for their effort to vaccinate the Erie community.

UPMC Hamot and Tops Friendly Markets are doing their part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The initiative expects to provide access to those that are at a high risk of COVID-19.

Hospitals and pharmacies are still vaccinating those at the highest risk.

More than 1,000 patients age 75 years and older and up are expected to receive the Pfizer vaccine this week at UPMC Hamot.

Jason Chenault, Director of Emergency Services at UPMC Hamot said that no vaccines go to waste, instead UPMC Hamot representatives call patients if they have an opening for an appointment.

AHN Saint Vincent is also prioritizing it’s vaccines by scheduling an additional 975 residents for a vaccine on Saturday. Vaccinations are expected to take place between February 8th and 17th.

Tops Friendly Market Pharmacies could also soon begin vaccinating Erie County residents as they are partnering with the Pennsylvania State Department of Health on administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

“More are making stops to pharmacies. We might have more availability for them to make an appointment,” said Matthew Hamed, Director of Pharmacy at Tops Friendly Market.

There is no official time frame of when the vaccine will be allocated at the pharmacies.

Once it does become available, people can request an appointment through Top’s website.

Both hospitals and pharmacies are still focusing on those in Phase 1A, those who are at the highest health risks.

The CDC’s goal is for every adult who wants a vaccine to have it by the end of 2021.