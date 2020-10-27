Erie County leaders react to the recent spike in COVID-19 numbers

A surge in COVID-19 cases is causing concern for Erie County leaders.

The spikes in cases on October 27th was just one case shy of the record.

We went over to the health department with a look at what is believed to have played a role in the rise.

The county has reported there are now 41 new positive cases of COVID-19. The County Executive is calling this number frightening.

155 positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Erie County in the last week with 41 of them being reported on Tuesday. So what is believed to be the main source in this rise?

“In particular we are seeing this happening around household contacts, family activities, things that we really just want to go back to the way we knew them prior to COVID and that’s difficult,” said Mellissa Lyon, Director of Health for the Erie County Department of Health.

Those family gatherings include popular outdoor Fall activities such as hay rides and haunted houses.

“We know that screaming, just as singing, projects more of those droplets out and increases the chances of the virus spreading. So we actually have seen some connection to those spooky Halloween things. Even though we think Halloween activities can be done safely, not the spooky ones, not the ones where you’re going to cause someone to scream,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

Dahlkemper went on to say that it is not believed that these cases have to do with the president’s visit last week.

“I wouldn’t be surprised in the next few days and in the next week or so. We don’t see numbers coming from people that were at that rally. What really concerns me about the Vice President’s wife coming to Erie County is the chief of staff of the Vice President has COVID,” said Dahlkemper.

In total, Erie County has reported 2,054 cases where 1,831 have recovered and as of Tuesday there are 169 active cases.

The County leaders also highlighted the importance of having a safe Halloween this weekend while also encouraging residents to not host any large parties and hand out candy in a safe manner.