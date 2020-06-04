Erie County leaders write letter to Governor Wolf urging him to allow the county to enter Green Phase

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is making the case for going green to Governor Tom Wolf to avoid what she says will be a devastating blow to the county’s economy.

This, even though there were 88 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the county in the last week.

The county also announced seven new positive cases Wednesday and two new deaths, bringing the county to a total of 314 cumulative positive cases and six deaths.

One of the deaths is presumptive and the county executive says we might not ever have that death confirmed due to the circumstances.

Dahlkemper and local leaders wrote a letter to the Wolf Administration urging the governor to allow the county to enter the Green Phase.

“Erie County, for the first time in a long time over the last number of years, has been speaking with one voice. When we speak with one voice, we seem to have a much greater impact. That is encouraging that we are all collectively agreeing and sending that message to the governor,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.