Erie County Library reopens to the public

Today the Erie County Public Library opened to the public as COVID-19 restrictions continue to be lifting throughout the area.

In preparation of the library opening, they are partnering with the Erie County Department of Health to ensure the reopening follows all COVID-19 safety guidelines.

All branches are open through the evening and are still offering curbside services for those who are not comfortable coming into the library.

Earlier today, JET 24 Action News spoke with the director of the library who said everyone in the library is excited to see people back inside.

“It’s a beautiful library that has wonderful services, but without people, it’s really a warehouse and so the idea that people can come talk to the staff and just look at our materials. For us, it’s like Christmas morning,” said Blane Dessy, Director of the Erie County Public Library.

The library expects to remain open as long as COVID-19 cases remain sustainable.