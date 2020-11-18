Erie County Library returns to curbside services

In order to protect patrons and staff from the rising COVID-19 cases, the Erie County Library will be going back to curbside services.

Starting on November 21st, all branches will close their doors to help the public and transition most services into a touchless curbside pickup.

Library executives said that going back to curbside pickup should be a lot easier the second time around.

“Since we have already done this service, we have a playbook to work out of. We know what worked well last time and we know what did not work well. So we have processes in place. So it’s a lot easier going back this time,” said Cheryl Thomas, Assistant Director of the Erie County Library.

Thomas said that some services will still be available including expanded wi-fi and virtual programming.