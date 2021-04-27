Erie County Medical Society honors Erie County Department of Health for their hard work during the pandemic

The Erie County Department of Health is being honored today with an award for their members hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The award was given by the president of the Erie County Medical Society to recognize a group that has gone above and beyond during the pandemic to help the community.

Charlotte Berringer, the Director of Community and Health Services, accepted the community award on behalf of all the members in the Erie County Department of Health.

“I think during this past year we wanted to recognize someone who really went above and beyond, and was really very much an unsung hero during this time,” said Dr. Jeff McGovern, President of the Erie County Medical Society.

Dr. McGovern said that he could not think of a better group to honor an award to than the Erie County Department of Health.