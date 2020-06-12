Erie County not among eight newest Pennsylvania counties to move to green phase

Governor Wolf announced today that eight more counties will move to the Green Phase of reopening from the COVID-19 pandemic at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, June 19th. Erie County will remain in the yellow phase.

Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Luzerne, Monroe, Perry, Pike, and Schuylkill are the eight newest counties to move into the green phase.

The new designation, which will take effect in one week, allows gyms, barbers and theaters to reopen. Bars and restaurants may allow indoor dining, at half their normal capacity.

Gatherings of up to 250 people are permitted in green zones.

State lawmakers, split largely along party lines, voted this week in the Republican-majority Legislature for a resolution to end the governor’s shutdown, and Senate Republicans promptly filed an action in Commonwealth Court seeking to compel Wolf to follow it. That matter is pending. On Friday, the court ordered the parties to file briefs over the coming two weeks.

By next Friday, 54 of 67 counties will have been designated green. Remaining in the more restrictive yellow phase are Philadelphia and southeastern counties, where the coronavirus has had the worst impact; parts of the Poconos region, Lehigh Valley and northeastern Pennsylvania; and Erie, Lebanon and Lancaster counties.