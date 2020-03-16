Erie County officials give update on COVID-19

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and health leaders in Erie County all met this morning to discuss COVID-19 updates.

The County Executive and leaders from all major health organizations met to discuss updates at their facilities and progress with the virus.

Director of Community Health in Erie County, Charolotte Berringer, says as of 8 a.m. this morning, there have been 11 COVID-19 tests sent out of Erie County and all have come back negative.

However, there are 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth across 14 counties, Allegheny County being the closest.

As for a vaccine, health organizations are “fast tracking” one. It is currently in phase one of a three step process. It is, at best, 18 months away.

“Phase one trials will allow us to see whether the vaccine is safe in humans. Then, you move on to a phase two trial, which is looking at efficacy,” said Becky Dawson, Meadville Medical Center.

County Executive Dahlkemper will meet today with officials to discuss possibly banning large gatherings in Erie County.