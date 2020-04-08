Erie County Prison releases 150 inmates because of COVID-19

Over the past two week’s the Erie County Prison has decided to release about 150 inmates from the facility.

Director of Administration Gary Lee says they are following a national trend to decrease prison populations to help minimize the possibility of an outbreak.

Two weeks ago, the prison had 607 inmates. Today, there are about 450.

Lee says those released were all in for minor offenses or their parole was near.

“We’re looking as long as the courts are deeming these individuals are fine to return back into society, we’re going to work and try to get that number reduced,” said Gary Lee, Director of Administration, Erie County.

To date the prison has tested three inmates for COVID-19 and all tests have come back negative.

Lee also added that the county Day Reporting Center has been placed on hold due to the pandemic.