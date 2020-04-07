Erie County Prison releases 150 inmates to decrease prison population during COVID-19

Over the past two weeks the Erie County Prison has released about 150 inmates from the facility in efforts to decrease the prison population during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Director of Administration Gary Lee said there has been a national trend going on to try and decrease prison population as much as possible.

Two weeks ago the prison had 607 inmates. Today the prison has about 450 inmates.

Lee said the inmates released were all in for minor offenses or their parole was near.

“We’re looking as long as the courts are deeming these individuals are fine to return back into society. We’re going to work and try to get that number reduced,” said Lee.

To date the prison has tested three inmates for COVID-19, all three tests came back negative.

Lee further added the county Day Reporting Center has been placed on hold due to the pandemic.