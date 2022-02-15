Erie County provides latest COVID-19 update for February 15th

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Erie County and the surrounding region.

According to the Erie County Department of Health, there were 40 new cases of COVID-19 reported on February 15th.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths remains at 753.

Meanwhile the state is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Crawford County and two additional deaths.

Warren County is reporting 13 new cases and one additional death.