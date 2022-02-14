Erie County provides the latest COVID-19 update for February 14th

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Erie County and the surrounding region.

According to the Erie County Department of Health, there were four additional deaths reported from COVID-19 on February 14th.

The county is also reporting 39 new cases of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the state is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Crawford County.

Warren County is reporting one new case of COVID-19.

